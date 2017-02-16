What to look for when buying your holiday home

Buying a holiday home can be the best decision of your life or it can be the worst, depending on whether or not you know what you’re doing. If you’re looking for a vacation home in Florida or anywhere else in the world, here are some tips on what to look for:

Location

‘Location’ doesn’t simply refer to the country or how close you are to the beach. If you have any intention of living in your vacation home during the summer you need to make sure that you’re capable of living there. Where are you going to be getting your food? What is there to see and do in the area? How far is the nearest police station or hospital?

How are you actually going to get there? Can you handle the climate? While it’s great to be imaginative and wild when it comes to your vacation ideas, you ned to be at least a little bit realistic if you plan to keep your vacation home for more than a day. So, choose your location wisely.

Space requirements

If you’re buying your vacation home with the intention of getting away for a while and spending some time alone, then you probably have a lot of freedom when it comes to choosing the size of your new home. But, if you have any intention of inviting people over, bringing your family or taking pets to your home then you need to keep them in mind while you’re looking for a home.

On the plus side of buying a bigger property, you’re almost guaranteed to be able to sell it if you change your mind. Family holiday homes are very popular and, if you wanted, you have the option of renting out your property during peak times to make a bit of profit off of it while you’re not using it. Think about the potential of the space in your home and buy to suit the needs of you as you are now as well as you in five years’ time.

Competition and desirability

Florida is one of the number one places in the world to buy a home away from home, so you can imagine that competition can get quite tight. As competition gets tighter you start seeing prices and quality going up.

On the other hand, if you choose a holiday home just outside of Florida you might get all of the benefits of Florida with a little bit extra. Make sure to look beyond the prime vacation spots before you start buying to realise your options. London, for example, has one of the most competitive and successful property markets in the world.

There are very few people that can afford the prime apartments in the heart of London. But, just outside of London, there is a charming little place called Chelmsford. Here you can get a charming country property with five bedrooms for the price of a luxury two bedroom apartment in Mayfair.

From your adorable Chelmsford home all you have to do is head down to the station, hop on a train, and two stops later you’re in central London. Get all of the benefits of London without the outrageous prices. If you’re interested in looking at property in and around London just refer to Commercial People. There’s a lot more to England than just London and there’s a lot more to Florida than just the beach.