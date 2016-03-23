Key West Historic Memorial Sculpture Garden The Key West Sculpture Garden is in front of Mallory Square, enclosed by a fence with benches for resting your tired tourist feet. The garden is pleasant, with chickens pecking the dirt around the bases of the 36 or so pedastals. The pedastals hold up head sculptures of prominent people who have helped shape the city of Key West over the years. There are businessmen, politicians, and others. The detail-oriented among us will want to read about each and every one of them. Good thing there are benches for the rest of us.