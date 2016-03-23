Island Grill – Island Grill is nestled cozily in the mangroves facing the ocean in Islamorada. It’s at the end of a canal and surrounded by docks. You can drive your boat here and have lunch after a morning of flats fishing. The waterfront restaurant has been renovated in the past few years and the new image is more upscale, although still very very casual. It’s like a fancy shack on the docks with superb seafood. It’s definitely not shack food, since the menu offers the unexpected and fine tasting fare you might not expect at a shack-like waterfront casual dining establishment. The decor is centered around the fact that this used to be a real snack shack on the docks. There are tiki torches, buoeys, and even an anchor to give the place an authentic feel. The docks are real, though, so you have the option of arriving by boat for your delicious meal. They also have plenty of parking, right behind the building. You can see a few cars parked in the picture below. The food at Island Grill is interesting and tasty. Not just your usual fare of conch fritters and Grouper sandwich. They have tuna nachos which taste excellent for an appetizer. Also fancier appetizers like won ton crisps topped with fresh ahi, seasweed with a sesame flavor, and wasabi mayo. It’s definitely a little more fancy than your average seafood shack.