Heritage House Museum and Curry Mansion

Heritage House Museum & Curry Mansion

If you walk down Caroline Street you’ll see Heritage House Museum. This museum is a Conch house cottage full of antiques and treasures with a precious rambling garden out back. Robert Frost is said to have visited here quite a lot. It was built in the 1850s and you’ll see all sorts of odd collectibles in here.

Just down Caroline Street from Heritage House Museum is Curry Mansion. Curry Mansion by Miltion Curry in 1906 and he was rich rich rich. You can tour the then- richest man in Florida’s home or stay at the newer inn behind the main house.