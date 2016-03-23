Flamingo Seafood Restaurant – The Flamingo Restaurant sits quietly on a canal in Key Largo, nestled amongst a dive center and stacks of wooden crab traps. The building itself is unassuming and low-key, almost a shack. But the meal that awaits you is anything but ordinary. As you seat yourself either indoors or out on the screened tiki-hut porch, and look at the menu, you realize that this isn’t the ordinary conch-fritters and burgers fare. For all the casual dockside atmosphere, complete with lounging cats from the nearby lobstering business, the menu is sophisticated and the food is extraordinary. You’ll find the best seafood alfredo imaginable, so good you won’t care about how much butter there is. It’s heaped with mussels, clams and shrimp, with pasta cooked perfectly al dente and the sauce, well, you haven’t really had alfredo until you’ve been to the Flamingo. Also recommended is their jerk chicken. The service was very warm, genuine, European-style, meaning they don’t rush you to finish or leave the table and you can stay and enjoy your meal.